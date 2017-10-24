Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.35INR
10:59am BST
207.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.22%)
Rs0.45 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs206.90
Rs206.90
Open
Rs207.15
Rs207.15
Day's High
Rs209.90
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.60
Rs205.60
Volume
8,629
8,629
Avg. Vol
26,013
26,013
52-wk High
Rs286.00
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.94
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,676.78
|2,676.78
|2,676.78
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9,278.68
|9,278.68
|9,278.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,289.00
|10,289.00
|10,289.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11,451.60
|11,451.60
|11,451.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,754.15
|2,447.60
|306.55
|11.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,676.78
|2,623.00
|53.78
|2.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,480.99
|1,984.16
|503.17
|33.98
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,475.55
|1,799.74
|324.19
|21.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,737.37
|1,963.20
|225.83
|13.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.34
|2.01
|0.33
|14.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.94
|2.54
|0.60
|30.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,676.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,278.68
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,289.00
|10,289.00
|10,289.00
|10,510.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,451.60
|11,451.60
|11,451.60
|11,876.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.94
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|10.12
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0