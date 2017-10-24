Edition:
United Kingdom

Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)

SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

207.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs206.90
Open
Rs207.15
Day's High
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.60
Volume
8,629
Avg. Vol
26,013
52-wk High
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.94 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,676.78 2,676.78 2,676.78 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 9,278.68 9,278.68 9,278.68 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10,289.00 10,289.00 10,289.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11,451.60 11,451.60 11,451.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.94 1.94 1.94 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 8.52 8.52 8.52 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 9.65 9.65 9.65 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,754.15 2,447.60 306.55 11.13
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,676.78 2,623.00 53.78 2.01
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,480.99 1,984.16 503.17 33.98
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,475.55 1,799.74 324.19 21.97
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,737.37 1,963.20 225.83 13.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.34 2.01 0.33 14.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.94 2.54 0.60 30.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,676.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,278.68 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,289.00 10,289.00 10,289.00 10,510.20 --
Year Ending Mar-19 11,451.60 11,451.60 11,451.60 11,876.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 6.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.52 8.52 8.52 8.52 --
Year Ending Mar-19 9.65 9.65 9.65 10.12 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sical Logistics Ltd News

» More SICA.NS News