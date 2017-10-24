Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 29,242.60 29,242.60 29,242.60 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 27,320.00 27,320.00 27,320.00 -- Year Ending Sep-17 10 112,594.00 116,300.00 105,066.00 117,381.00 Year Ending Sep-18 11 131,670.00 142,200.00 119,662.00 130,597.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 5.41 5.41 5.41 -- Year Ending Sep-17 10 22.01 24.42 19.71 25.67 Year Ending Sep-18 11 27.40 33.30 22.78 30.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 17.10