Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,220.75INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.25 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,206.50
Open
Rs1,206.00
Day's High
Rs1,227.40
Day's Low
Rs1,200.30
Volume
172,904
Avg. Vol
171,663
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.41 September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 9 8 8
(5) SELL 3 3 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.17 3.22 3.28 3.28

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 29,242.60 29,242.60 29,242.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 27,320.00 27,320.00 27,320.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 10 112,594.00 116,300.00 105,066.00 117,381.00
Year Ending Sep-18 11 131,670.00 142,200.00 119,662.00 130,597.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 5.41 5.41 5.41 --
Year Ending Sep-17 10 22.01 24.42 19.71 25.67
Year Ending Sep-18 11 27.40 33.30 22.78 30.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 17.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 27,091.30 25,888.90 1,202.36 4.44
Quarter Ending Dec-14 24,057.20 21,408.10 2,649.11 11.01
Quarter Ending Sep-14 32,140.20 31,112.70 1,027.45 3.20
Quarter Ending Jun-14 26,840.40 23,187.40 3,652.97 13.61
Quarter Ending Mar-14 28,974.60 26,577.40 2,397.16 8.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 2.28 2.98 0.70 30.89
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2.30 1.97 0.33 14.35
Quarter Ending Mar-14 2.19 2.48 0.29 13.41
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2.90 1.83 1.07 36.90
Quarter Ending Dec-10 5.50 7.23 1.73 31.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 29,242.60 29,242.60 -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 27,320.00 27,320.00 27,320.00 27,320.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 112,594.00 112,800.00 112,950.00 114,229.00 117,381.00
Year Ending Sep-18 131,670.00 131,670.00 132,816.00 132,816.00 130,597.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 5.41 5.41 -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 22.01 22.48 22.76 23.01 25.67
Year Ending Sep-18 27.40 27.94 28.41 28.41 30.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

