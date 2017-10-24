Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)
SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,220.75INR
11:23am BST
1,220.75INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.25 (+1.18%)
Rs14.25 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,206.50
Rs1,206.50
Open
Rs1,206.00
Rs1,206.00
Day's High
Rs1,227.40
Rs1,227.40
Day's Low
Rs1,200.30
Rs1,200.30
Volume
172,904
172,904
Avg. Vol
171,663
171,663
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00
Rs1,012.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.41
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.17
|3.22
|3.28
|3.28
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|29,242.60
|29,242.60
|29,242.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|27,320.00
|27,320.00
|27,320.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|112,594.00
|116,300.00
|105,066.00
|117,381.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|131,670.00
|142,200.00
|119,662.00
|130,597.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|5.41
|5.41
|5.41
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|22.01
|24.42
|19.71
|25.67
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|27.40
|33.30
|22.78
|30.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.20
|17.20
|17.20
|17.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|27,091.30
|25,888.90
|1,202.36
|4.44
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|24,057.20
|21,408.10
|2,649.11
|11.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|32,140.20
|31,112.70
|1,027.45
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|26,840.40
|23,187.40
|3,652.97
|13.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|28,974.60
|26,577.40
|2,397.16
|8.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|2.28
|2.98
|0.70
|30.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2.30
|1.97
|0.33
|14.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|2.19
|2.48
|0.29
|13.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2.90
|1.83
|1.07
|36.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|5.50
|7.23
|1.73
|31.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|29,242.60
|29,242.60
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|27,320.00
|27,320.00
|27,320.00
|27,320.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|112,594.00
|112,800.00
|112,950.00
|114,229.00
|117,381.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|131,670.00
|131,670.00
|132,816.00
|132,816.00
|130,597.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|5.41
|5.41
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|22.01
|22.48
|22.76
|23.01
|25.67
|Year Ending Sep-18
|27.40
|27.94
|28.41
|28.41
|30.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0