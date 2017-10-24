Edition:
Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)

SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

24.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs24.20
Open
Rs24.20
Day's High
Rs24.85
Day's Low
Rs23.75
Volume
133,564
Avg. Vol
489,014
52-wk High
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 3.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,103.00 3,103.00 3,103.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,208.00 4,208.00 4,208.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 11,967.00 12,138.00 11,796.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,694.50 15,202.00 14,187.00 18,705.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 17,245.00 18,160.00 16,330.00 22,200.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 -1.40 -1.00 -1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 -0.95 -0.40 -1.50 3.55
Year Ending Mar-19 2 -0.15 0.40 -0.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,624.00 3,649.57 25.57 0.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,103.00 3,255.18 152.18 4.90
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,347.00 2,962.84 384.16 11.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,720.00 2,852.58 132.58 4.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,129.00 2,789.64 339.36 10.85

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,103.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4,208.00 4,208.00 4,208.00 4,208.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11,967.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,694.50 14,694.50 15,202.00 14,950.50 18,705.00
Year Ending Mar-19 17,245.00 17,277.70 18,225.40 19,092.70 22,200.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -1.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -0.95 -0.90 -0.30 -0.35 3.55
Year Ending Mar-19 -0.15 -0.15 0.40 0.90 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

