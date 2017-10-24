Edition:
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,793.20INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs32.50 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,760.70
Open
Rs2,779.45
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,770.00
Volume
3,185
Avg. Vol
3,445
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 16,360.80 17,489.10 15,710.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 18,018.00 18,346.00 17,690.00 20,200.20
Year Ending Mar-19 1 20,749.00 20,749.00 20,749.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 93.21 102.96 86.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 115.80 118.50 113.10 128.96
Year Ending Mar-19 1 147.50 147.50 147.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,987.59 3,944.90 42.69 1.07
Quarter Ending Jun-14 3,652.56 3,014.30 638.26 17.47
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 19.75 23.51 3.76 19.04
Quarter Ending Jun-14 18.11 12.35 5.76 31.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16,360.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,018.00 18,018.00 18,018.00 18,018.00 20,200.20
Year Ending Mar-19 20,749.00 20,749.00 20,749.00 20,749.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 93.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 115.80 115.80 115.80 115.80 128.96
Year Ending Mar-19 147.50 147.50 147.50 147.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

