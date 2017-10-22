Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)
SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-1.91%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
Day's High
1.61TL
Day's Low
1.54TL
Volume
19,906,894
Avg. Vol
16,392,394
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|183.00
|327.26
|144.26
|78.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|337.00
|352.31
|15.31
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|330.00
|250.73
|79.27
|24.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1,034.00
|310.58
|723.42
|69.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|348.00
|356.47
|8.47
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million
- BRIEF-Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank TAS Q1 net profit widens at 25.2 million lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent