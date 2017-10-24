Edition:
SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)

SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,540.75INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.70 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs1,547.45
Open
Rs1,542.00
Day's High
Rs1,553.70
Day's Low
Rs1,538.00
Volume
1,899
Avg. Vol
22,251
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.64 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.54 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 6,741.39 6,995.00 6,516.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,670.00 1,670.00 1,670.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 26,711.80 28,344.00 25,853.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 29,098.60 30,052.00 28,049.00 30,370.60
Year Ending Mar-19 12 33,335.90 34,933.90 30,925.00 33,721.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 12.64 13.30 12.01 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 46.84 50.05 43.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 54.51 57.37 51.80 52.71
Year Ending Mar-19 11 64.19 73.60 59.37 65.18
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 62.90 62.90 62.90 13.77

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,052.60 6,664.70 387.90 5.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,741.39 6,537.40 203.99 3.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,310.80 6,568.00 257.20 4.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,539.57 6,545.50 5.93 0.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,136.37 6,436.10 299.73 4.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,741.39 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,670.00 1,670.00 1,670.00 1,670.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 26,711.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 29,098.60 29,098.60 29,362.20 29,362.20 30,370.60
Year Ending Mar-19 33,335.90 33,335.90 33,335.90 33,436.80 33,721.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

