Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)

SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.95INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.45 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs223.50
Open
Rs225.15
Day's High
Rs231.80
Day's Low
Rs224.00
Volume
256,861
Avg. Vol
117,296
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.88 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 17,338.20 17,758.00 17,054.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 19,863.90 20,265.30 19,348.00 21,330.80
Year Ending Mar-19 8 22,886.60 23,775.00 22,310.00 23,461.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 9.67 10.70 8.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 11.99 12.90 10.60 13.11
Year Ending Mar-19 8 14.83 15.90 13.80 14.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.00 20.00 16.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,263.00 3,988.25 725.25 22.23
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,000.00 4,301.52 698.48 13.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,220.00 4,011.31 208.69 4.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,840.00 2,826.35 13.65 0.48
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3,906.24 3,615.73 290.51 7.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.88 1.56 0.32 17.02
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.00 2.18 0.82 27.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.60 2.21 1.39 38.61
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2.58 1.83 0.75 29.07
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.06 2.96 0.90 43.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17,338.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,863.90 19,863.90 19,781.50 19,799.90 21,330.80
Year Ending Mar-19 22,886.60 22,886.60 22,750.60 22,792.70 23,461.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.99 11.99 12.04 12.36 13.11
Year Ending Mar-19 14.83 14.83 14.96 15.18 14.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

