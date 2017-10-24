Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
225.95INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.88
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|17,338.20
|17,758.00
|17,054.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|19,863.90
|20,265.30
|19,348.00
|21,330.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|22,886.60
|23,775.00
|22,310.00
|23,461.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|9.67
|10.70
|8.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|11.99
|12.90
|10.60
|13.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|14.83
|15.90
|13.80
|14.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|18.00
|20.00
|16.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,263.00
|3,988.25
|725.25
|22.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,000.00
|4,301.52
|698.48
|13.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,220.00
|4,011.31
|208.69
|4.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,840.00
|2,826.35
|13.65
|0.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3,906.24
|3,615.73
|290.51
|7.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.88
|1.56
|0.32
|17.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.00
|2.18
|0.82
|27.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.60
|2.21
|1.39
|38.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2.58
|1.83
|0.75
|29.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.06
|2.96
|0.90
|43.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,338.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,863.90
|19,863.90
|19,781.50
|19,799.90
|21,330.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,886.60
|22,886.60
|22,750.60
|22,792.70
|23,461.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.99
|11.99
|12.04
|12.36
|13.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.83
|14.83
|14.96
|15.18
|14.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1