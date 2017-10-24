Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE (SKPC.CA)
SKPC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
20.28EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.06 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
£20.34
Open
£20.64
Day's High
£20.79
Day's Low
£20.20
Volume
178,215
Avg. Vol
404,746
52-wk High
£23.40
52-wk Low
£11.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.14
|2.12
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|4,864.05
|5,004.00
|4,697.00
|3,240.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|5,480.98
|5,903.00
|5,157.00
|3,508.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2.08
|2.37
|1.88
|1.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.55
|2.80
|2.28
|1.88
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,396.50
|1,127.70
|268.80
|19.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|791.00
|881.30
|90.30
|11.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|769.00
|730.01
|38.99
|5.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,738.45
|628.69
|1,109.77
|63.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|729.29
|743.83
|14.54
|1.99
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,864.05
|4,864.05
|5,004.52
|5,100.64
|3,240.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,480.98
|5,480.98
|5,480.98
|5,521.99
|3,508.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.08
|2.08
|2.13
|2.29
|1.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.55
|2.55
|2.55
|2.78
|1.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1