Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 20,264.10 24,944.30 16,058.00 19,289.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 19,183.60 26,188.30 12,920.00 22,861.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 28.77 32.40 25.30 28.98 Year Ending Dec-18 19 31.19 37.04 24.60 31.54 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.88 11.00 5.52 6.15