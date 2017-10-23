Edition:
United Kingdom

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

SLA.L on London Stock Exchange

435.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
435.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,268,623
52-wk High
448.60
52-wk Low
322.76

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 11 8 4
(3) HOLD 6 4 6 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.21 2.42 2.61

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 20,264.10 24,944.30 16,058.00 19,289.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 19,183.60 26,188.30 12,920.00 22,861.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 28.77 32.40 25.30 28.98
Year Ending Dec-18 19 31.19 37.04 24.60 31.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.88 11.00 5.52 6.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20,264.10 20,264.10 20,264.10 14,927.50 19,289.20
Year Ending Dec-18 19,183.60 19,183.60 19,183.60 15,650.00 22,861.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 28.77 28.77 28.78 28.09 28.98
Year Ending Dec-18 31.19 31.10 31.15 30.08 31.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC News

