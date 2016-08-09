Edition:
United Kingdom

DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
495.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,358,247
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 1 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.21 2.15 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 14 4,689.53 4,878.70 4,412.90 --
Year Ending Apr-18 14 5,482.24 5,865.80 5,282.00 4,707.01
Year Ending Apr-19 14 5,837.02 6,294.40 5,568.00 4,852.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 15 31.44 34.20 26.45 --
Year Ending Apr-18 14 33.07 35.20 26.37 33.13
Year Ending Apr-19 14 36.42 39.60 32.39 34.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.80 6.80 6.80 11.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 4,689.53 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 5,482.24 5,482.24 5,450.18 5,345.79 4,707.01
Year Ending Apr-19 5,837.02 5,837.02 5,801.07 5,667.72 4,852.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 31.44 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 33.07 33.07 32.89 32.81 33.13
Year Ending Apr-19 36.42 36.42 36.07 35.06 34.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

DS Smith PLC News

Market Views

