DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange
495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
495.40
495.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,358,247
3,358,247
52-wk High
517.00
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90
376.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.21
|2.15
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|4,689.53
|4,878.70
|4,412.90
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|14
|5,482.24
|5,865.80
|5,282.00
|4,707.01
|Year Ending Apr-19
|14
|5,837.02
|6,294.40
|5,568.00
|4,852.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|15
|31.44
|34.20
|26.45
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|14
|33.07
|35.20
|26.37
|33.13
|Year Ending Apr-19
|14
|36.42
|39.60
|32.39
|34.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|11.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|4,689.53
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|5,482.24
|5,482.24
|5,450.18
|5,345.79
|4,707.01
|Year Ending Apr-19
|5,837.02
|5,837.02
|5,801.07
|5,667.72
|4,852.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|31.44
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|33.07
|33.07
|32.89
|32.81
|33.13
|Year Ending Apr-19
|36.42
|36.42
|36.07
|35.06
|34.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
