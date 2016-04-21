Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jul-17 15 3,294.37 3,398.00 3,195.50 -- Year Ending Jul-18 16 3,369.25 3,615.00 3,271.00 3,289.98 Year Ending Jul-19 16 3,479.49 3,670.00 3,367.10 3,351.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jul-17 15 94.87 99.89 89.90 -- Year Ending Jul-18 16 95.47 100.16 88.65 90.47 Year Ending Jul-19 16 101.46 109.06 93.41 94.53 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.42 9.60 3.28 7.40