SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)
SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
965.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs962.10
Open
Rs958.25
Day's High
Rs971.85
Day's Low
Rs951.25
Volume
14,114
Avg. Vol
29,660
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|10.08
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,634.54
|4,075.00
|3,194.08
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|13,676.40
|14,011.00
|13,170.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|13,635.00
|13,815.00
|13,286.00
|17,434.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16,993.00
|17,561.00
|16,525.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|50.18
|55.20
|47.34
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|32.43
|36.30
|28.30
|68.68
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|61.67
|66.20
|54.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,634.54
|3,711.30
|76.76
|2.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,193.00
|2,281.20
|88.20
|4.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,151.24
|3,030.80
|120.44
|3.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,698.00
|4,616.40
|81.60
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,190.00
|3,203.70
|13.70
|0.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,634.54
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,676.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13,635.00
|13,635.00
|13,635.00
|16,083.50
|17,434.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16,993.00
|16,993.00
|16,993.00
|18,438.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings