St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
376.60
376.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
401,566
401,566
52-wk High
394.00
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70
264.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|November
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|3
|46.70
|51.10
|43.00
|45.00
|Year Ending Nov-18
|3
|45.17
|46.50
|43.00
|45.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|4
|20.06
|25.70
|17.30
|18.55
|Year Ending Nov-18
|5
|22.49
|28.20
|18.00
|17.51
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|46.70
|46.70
|46.70
|44.50
|45.00
|Year Ending Nov-18
|45.17
|45.17
|45.17
|44.50
|45.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|20.06
|20.06
|20.06
|19.95
|18.55
|Year Ending Nov-18
|22.49
|22.49
|22.49
|22.01
|17.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
