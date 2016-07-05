Edition:
United Kingdom

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

SMP.L on London Stock Exchange

376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
376.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
401,566
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- November 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 3 46.70 51.10 43.00 45.00
Year Ending Nov-18 3 45.17 46.50 43.00 45.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 4 20.06 25.70 17.30 18.55
Year Ending Nov-18 5 22.49 28.20 18.00 17.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 46.70 46.70 46.70 44.50 45.00
Year Ending Nov-18 45.17 45.17 45.17 44.50 45.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 20.06 20.06 20.06 19.95 18.55
Year Ending Nov-18 22.49 22.49 22.49 22.01 17.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

St. Modwen Properties PLC News

Market Views

