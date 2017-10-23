Edition:
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

SMU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.50CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
$7.40
Open
$7.45
Day's High
$7.52
Day's Low
$7.45
Volume
122,433
Avg. Vol
102,125
52-wk High
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 61.60 62.00 61.20 50.55
Year Ending Dec-18 2 75.66 76.32 75.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12.32 12.77 0.44 3.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.74 11.52 0.22 1.90
Quarter Ending Mar-14 5.33 5.37 0.03 0.64
Quarter Ending Dec-13 6.08 7.57 1.49 24.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 61.60 61.60 61.60 -- 50.55
Year Ending Dec-18 75.66 75.66 75.66 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

