Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)
SN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,418.00
1,418.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,566,376
3,566,376
52-wk High
1,442.00
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91
1,064.91
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.59
|2.59
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,222.00
|1,222.00
|1,222.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|4,803.06
|4,859.00
|4,748.00
|4,944.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|5,022.25
|5,207.00
|4,878.00
|5,163.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|0.88
|0.91
|0.84
|0.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|0.94
|1.00
|0.89
|1.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|7.74
|12.50
|5.30
|7.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,193.00
|1,194.00
|1.00
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,263.61
|1,222.00
|41.61
|3.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,211.17
|1,191.00
|20.17
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,154.98
|1,137.00
|17.98
|1.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,194.74
|1,257.00
|62.26
|5.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.25
|0.26
|0.01
|2.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.19
|0.19
|0.00
|0.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.19
|0.20
|0.01
|6.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.18
|0.18
|0.01
|3.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.23
|0.23
|0.01
|2.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,222.00
|1,222.00
|1,222.00
|1,222.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,803.06
|4,803.06
|4,802.73
|4,796.66
|4,944.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,022.25
|5,022.25
|5,022.31
|5,015.17
|5,163.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.88
|0.88
|0.88
|0.88
|0.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|1.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
