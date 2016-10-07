Edition:
Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

SN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,418.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,566,376
52-wk High
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.59 2.59 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,222.00 1,222.00 1,222.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 4,803.06 4,859.00 4,748.00 4,944.46
Year Ending Dec-18 16 5,022.25 5,207.00 4,878.00 5,163.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.88 0.91 0.84 0.94
Year Ending Dec-18 17 0.94 1.00 0.89 1.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.74 12.50 5.30 7.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,193.00 1,194.00 1.00 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,263.61 1,222.00 41.61 3.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,211.17 1,191.00 20.17 1.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,154.98 1,137.00 17.98 1.56
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,194.74 1,257.00 62.26 5.21
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.25 0.26 0.01 2.56
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.19 0.19 0.00 0.78
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.19 0.20 0.01 6.03
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.18 0.18 0.01 3.01
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.23 0.23 0.01 2.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,222.00 1,222.00 1,222.00 1,222.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,803.06 4,803.06 4,802.73 4,796.66 4,944.46
Year Ending Dec-18 5,022.25 5,022.25 5,022.31 5,015.17 5,163.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.88 0.88 0.88 0.88 0.94
Year Ending Dec-18 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 1.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Smith & Nephew PLC News

Market Views

