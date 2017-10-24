Edition:
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

530.70INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs517.55
Open
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.30
Day's Low
Rs521.50
Volume
301,348
Avg. Vol
208,179
52-wk High
Rs534.30
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 33,349.00 33,349.00 33,349.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 37,882.00 37,882.00 37,882.00 35,805.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 43,724.00 43,724.00 43,724.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 15.50 15.50 15.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 19.20 19.20 19.20 15.30
Year Ending Mar-19 1 23.30 23.30 23.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,753.00 7,520.60 767.60 11.37
Quarter Ending Dec-15 6,338.98 6,024.30 314.68 4.96
Quarter Ending Sep-15 6,698.56 6,501.30 197.26 2.94
Quarter Ending Mar-15 6,328.11 5,817.80 510.31 8.06
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5,998.14 5,754.60 243.54 4.06
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1.94 1.99 0.05 2.58
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.22 2.46 0.24 10.81
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.48 1.24 0.24 16.22
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.96 1.43 0.53 27.04
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.61 2.44 0.83 51.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 33,349.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 37,882.00 37,882.00 37,882.00 37,882.00 35,805.00
Year Ending Mar-19 43,724.00 43,724.00 43,724.00 43,724.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19.20 19.20 19.20 19.20 15.30
Year Ending Mar-19 23.30 23.30 23.30 23.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

