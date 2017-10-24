Edition:
United Kingdom

Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)

SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

123.30INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.20 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs122.10
Open
Rs122.70
Day's High
Rs127.50
Day's Low
Rs122.20
Volume
942,562
Avg. Vol
1,037,178
52-wk High
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.60 1.50 1.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,592.00 2,592.00 2,592.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 9,200.50 9,650.00 8,751.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 12,146.70 12,878.30 11,425.00 12,957.50
Year Ending Mar-19 6 14,309.60 15,601.00 13,282.00 14,965.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 2.00 2.00 2.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 4.34 5.90 3.06 4.70
Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.00 11.00 4.03 7.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 68.90 68.90 68.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,616.67 2,875.42 258.76 9.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,592.00 2,466.53 125.47 4.84
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,660.00 2,720.47 60.47 2.27
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2,641.25 2,625.00 16.25 0.62
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,414.75 2,493.20 78.45 3.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,592.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,200.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,146.70 12,371.10 12,371.10 12,323.10 12,957.50
Year Ending Mar-19 14,309.60 14,418.50 14,418.50 14,505.50 14,965.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sanghi Industries Ltd News

