Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,592.00 2,592.00 2,592.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 9,200.50 9,650.00 8,751.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 12,146.70 12,878.30 11,425.00 12,957.50 Year Ending Mar-19 6 14,309.60 15,601.00 13,282.00 14,965.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 2.00 2.00 2.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 4.34 5.90 3.06 4.70 Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.00 11.00 4.03 7.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 68.90 68.90 68.90 --