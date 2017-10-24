Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 6 19,873.50 20,164.00 19,525.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 7 0.32 0.36 0.30 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.55 10.40 8.70 13.43