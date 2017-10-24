Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,104.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-12.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
6,116.00
Open
6,140.00
Day's High
6,155.00
Day's Low
6,061.00
Volume
7,904,068
Avg. Vol
9,862,701
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.83
|1.83
|1.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|19,873.50
|20,164.00
|19,525.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|7
|0.32
|0.36
|0.30
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.55
|10.40
|8.70
|13.43
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19,873.50
|19,873.50
|19,873.50
|19,953.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.33
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says repurchased 78.4 mln Steinhoff shares
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says placed about 800 mln star shares for Star listing
- BRIEF-Steinhoff raises EUR 1 bln by listing and placing 23.19% of interests in STAR
- BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Tribunal updates on Coca-Cola merger, Unilever collusion application
- Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months