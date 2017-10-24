Edition:
United Kingdom

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,104.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-12.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
6,116.00
Open
6,140.00
Day's High
6,155.00
Day's Low
6,061.00
Volume
7,904,068
Avg. Vol
9,862,701
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.83 1.83 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 19,873.50 20,164.00 19,525.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 7 0.32 0.36 0.30 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.55 10.40 8.70 13.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 19,873.50 19,873.50 19,873.50 19,953.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.33 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Steinhoff International Holdings NV News

» More SNHJ.J News