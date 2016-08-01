Edition:
Senior PLC (SNR.L)

SNR.L on London Stock Exchange

281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
281.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,222,675
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.33 2.33 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,007.03 1,032.02 977.58 925.94
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,063.40 1,107.62 999.65 998.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 13.36 14.50 12.70 17.59
Year Ending Dec-18 12 15.51 17.00 12.90 19.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.65 9.70 9.60 1.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,007.03 1,006.18 1,005.46 1,000.74 925.94
Year Ending Dec-18 1,063.40 1,062.73 1,062.38 1,056.94 998.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13.36 13.40 13.41 13.43 17.59
Year Ending Dec-18 15.51 15.54 15.55 15.54 19.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Senior PLC News

Market Views

