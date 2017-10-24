Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 24,873.00 27,201.00 22,545.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 86,122.20 87,621.00 83,702.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 33,468.00 33,468.00 33,468.00 112,656.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 44,066.00 44,066.00 44,066.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.90 2.90 2.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 10.90 11.40 10.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.30 3.30 3.30 18.90 Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.90 4.90 4.90 --