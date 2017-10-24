Edition:
Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

26.95INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs26.95
Open
Rs27.10
Day's High
Rs27.25
Day's Low
Rs26.80
Volume
4,594,963
Avg. Vol
17,870,506
52-wk High
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 2.90 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.50 2.25 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 24,873.00 27,201.00 22,545.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 86,122.20 87,621.00 83,702.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 33,468.00 33,468.00 33,468.00 112,656.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 44,066.00 44,066.00 44,066.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.90 2.90 2.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 10.90 11.40 10.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.30 3.30 3.30 18.90
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.90 4.90 4.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,625.00 6,875.60 250.60 3.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24,873.00 6,614.00 18,259.00 73.41
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,922.90 20,750.10 1,172.80 5.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 22,530.30 22,618.30 87.97 0.39
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,771.30 16,952.50 818.83 4.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24,873.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 86,122.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,468.00 33,468.00 33,468.00 66,875.50 112,656.00
Year Ending Mar-19 44,066.00 44,066.00 44,066.00 80,206.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

