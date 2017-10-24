Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)
SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
836.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.50 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs845.20
Open
Rs845.30
Day's High
Rs845.30
Day's Low
Rs825.50
Volume
9,879
Avg. Vol
23,958
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|17,853.10
|18,231.00
|16,692.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|19,336.50
|20,075.00
|18,634.00
|22,176.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|22,682.40
|24,359.00
|21,384.00
|26,119.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|20.28
|22.40
|14.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|23.57
|26.60
|18.00
|26.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|33.27
|36.00
|31.50
|33.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,853.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,336.50
|19,336.50
|19,272.00
|20,426.80
|22,176.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,682.40
|22,682.40
|22,682.40
|23,756.30
|26,119.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20.28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23.57
|23.57
|23.57
|27.28
|26.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33.27
|33.27
|33.27
|35.15
|33.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0