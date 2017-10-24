Edition:
United Kingdom

Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

SOPR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

157.10EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.80 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
€159.90
Open
€159.85
Day's High
€160.00
Day's Low
€156.80
Volume
13,115
Avg. Vol
29,244
52-wk High
€162.35
52-wk Low
€88.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,822.76 3,844.87 3,804.00 3,875.28
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3,983.81 4,054.00 3,920.98 4,017.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 9.47 10.36 7.34 9.43
Year Ending Dec-18 12 10.54 11.83 9.10 10.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.60 10.60 10.60 26.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 237.27 240.10 2.83 1.19
Quarter Ending Jun-11 260.00 220.50 39.50 15.19
Quarter Ending Mar-11 300.57 309.20 8.63 2.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,822.76 3,822.76 3,821.48 3,820.98 3,875.28
Year Ending Dec-18 3,983.81 3,983.81 3,974.21 3,970.51 4,017.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.47 9.47 9.60 9.57 9.43
Year Ending Dec-18 10.54 10.54 10.58 10.59 10.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sopra Steria Group SA News

» More SOPR.PA News