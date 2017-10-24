Edition:
United Kingdom

S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)

SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs394.70
Open
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs402.75
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
44,862
Avg. Vol
25,501
52-wk High
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7,252.50 7,342.00 7,163.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8,682.00 8,694.00 8,670.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 26.45 27.00 25.90 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 34.10 35.20 33.00 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 27.50 27.50 27.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 7,252.50 7,252.50 7,252.50 7,610.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8,682.00 8,682.00 8,682.00 9,558.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 26.45 26.45 26.45 26.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 34.10 34.10 34.10 36.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

