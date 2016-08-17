Edition:
United Kingdom

Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

SPD.L on London Stock Exchange

392.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
392.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,480,862
52-wk High
424.40
52-wk Low
266.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 6 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.29 3.29 3.22 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 6 3,163.88 3,241.00 3,112.93 --
Year Ending Apr-18 7 3,341.96 3,558.40 3,209.17 3,227.07
Year Ending Apr-19 7 3,456.68 3,782.80 3,248.40 3,379.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 7 15.87 17.10 14.36 --
Year Ending Apr-18 7 15.95 22.55 11.20 22.22
Year Ending Apr-19 7 19.43 25.70 12.87 24.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 62.60 62.60 62.60 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 3,163.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 3,341.96 3,341.96 3,341.96 3,338.16 3,227.07
Year Ending Apr-19 3,456.68 3,456.68 3,456.68 3,464.53 3,379.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 15.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 15.95 15.95 15.95 16.98 22.22
Year Ending Apr-19 19.43 19.43 19.43 19.79 24.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sports Direct International PLC News

Market Views

