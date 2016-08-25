Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 943.95 974.80 935.10 982.49 Year Ending Dec-18 9 979.61 1,034.10 955.10 1,051.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 15.37 17.00 13.97 19.69 Year Ending Dec-18 9 16.31 19.04 14.19 22.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.00 17.00 11.00 14.45