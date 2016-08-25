Edition:
Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

SPI.L on London Stock Exchange

301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
301.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,087,797
52-wk High
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 6 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.44 2.44 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 943.95 974.80 935.10 982.49
Year Ending Dec-18 9 979.61 1,034.10 955.10 1,051.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 15.37 17.00 13.97 19.69
Year Ending Dec-18 9 16.31 19.04 14.19 22.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.00 17.00 11.00 14.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 943.95 946.32 961.35 962.72 982.49
Year Ending Dec-18 979.61 984.61 1,013.92 1,017.51 1,051.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.37 15.37 17.07 17.04 19.69
Year Ending Dec-18 16.31 16.31 18.75 18.82 22.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Spire Healthcare Group PLC News

Market Views

