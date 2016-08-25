Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
SPI.L on London Stock Exchange
301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
301.00
301.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,087,797
2,087,797
52-wk High
385.36
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20
218.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.44
|2.44
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|943.95
|974.80
|935.10
|982.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|979.61
|1,034.10
|955.10
|1,051.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|15.37
|17.00
|13.97
|19.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|16.31
|19.04
|14.19
|22.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.00
|17.00
|11.00
|14.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|943.95
|946.32
|961.35
|962.72
|982.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|979.61
|984.61
|1,013.92
|1,017.51
|1,051.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.37
|15.37
|17.07
|17.04
|19.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16.31
|16.31
|18.75
|18.82
|22.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|6
