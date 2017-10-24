SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 10 97,881.40 101,825.00 95,273.10 102,304.00 Year Ending Sep-18 10 104,902.00 110,116.00 101,758.00 111,846.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 11 985.47 1,090.40 945.90 1,113.01 Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,101.78 1,187.00 1,040.90 1,223.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.12 9.00 4.80 14.34