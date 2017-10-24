Edition:
SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
16,862.00
Open
16,906.00
Day's High
16,949.00
Day's Low
16,709.00
Volume
276,812
Avg. Vol
600,867
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.77 2.77 2.77

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 97,881.40 101,825.00 95,273.10 102,304.00
Year Ending Sep-18 10 104,902.00 110,116.00 101,758.00 111,846.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 985.47 1,090.40 945.90 1,113.01
Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,101.78 1,187.00 1,040.90 1,223.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.12 9.00 4.80 14.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 97,881.40 97,881.40 97,966.50 98,172.90 102,304.00
Year Ending Sep-18 104,902.00 104,902.00 104,731.00 104,857.00 111,846.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 985.47 985.47 990.43 995.61 1,113.01
Year Ending Sep-18 1,101.78 1,101.78 1,103.13 1,108.06 1,223.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SPAR Group Ltd News

