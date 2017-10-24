SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)
SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-69.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
16,862.00
Open
16,906.00
Day's High
16,949.00
Day's Low
16,709.00
Volume
276,812
Avg. Vol
600,867
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.92
|2.77
|2.77
|2.77
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|97,881.40
|101,825.00
|95,273.10
|102,304.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|104,902.00
|110,116.00
|101,758.00
|111,846.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|985.47
|1,090.40
|945.90
|1,113.01
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|1,101.78
|1,187.00
|1,040.90
|1,223.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|7.12
|9.00
|4.80
|14.34
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|97,881.40
|97,881.40
|97,966.50
|98,172.90
|102,304.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|104,902.00
|104,902.00
|104,731.00
|104,857.00
|111,846.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|985.47
|985.47
|990.43
|995.61
|1,113.01
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,101.78
|1,101.78
|1,103.13
|1,108.06
|1,223.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
