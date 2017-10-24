Edition:
Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.49EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.91 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
€57.58
Open
€58.90
Day's High
€60.25
Day's Low
€58.49
Volume
393,530
Avg. Vol
160,051
52-wk High
€60.25
52-wk Low
€39.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.60 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.28 2.28 2.28 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 888.70 892.00 885.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 861.56 861.56 861.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 3,452.10 3,486.10 3,381.81 3,437.50
Year Ending Dec-18 17 3,609.80 3,806.29 3,477.08 3,538.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.60 0.72 0.48 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.75 0.75 0.75 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 2.62 2.88 2.08 2.66
Year Ending Dec-18 17 2.85 3.28 2.24 2.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.24 12.10 8.80 9.39

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 854.56 858.80 4.24 0.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 830.65 836.20 5.55 0.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 920.25 903.40 16.85 1.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 797.35 801.50 4.15 0.52
Quarter Ending Jun-16 800.78 801.90 1.12 0.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.70 0.76 0.06 8.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.60 0.62 0.02 2.90
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.66 0.70 0.04 5.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.49 0.51 0.02 4.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.60 0.67 0.07 11.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 888.70 888.70 888.70 888.70 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 861.56 861.56 861.56 861.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,452.10 3,452.10 3,452.17 3,447.36 3,437.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3,609.80 3,609.80 3,603.23 3,582.00 3,538.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.72 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.66
Year Ending Dec-18 2.85 2.85 2.84 2.84 2.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

