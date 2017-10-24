Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 888.70 892.00 885.40 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 861.56 861.56 861.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 3,452.10 3,486.10 3,381.81 3,437.50 Year Ending Dec-18 17 3,609.80 3,806.29 3,477.08 3,538.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.60 0.72 0.48 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.75 0.75 0.75 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 2.62 2.88 2.08 2.66 Year Ending Dec-18 17 2.85 3.28 2.24 2.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.24 12.10 8.80 9.39