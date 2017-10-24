Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)
SPRGn.DE on Xetra
58.49EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.91 (+1.58%)
€0.91 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.60
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|888.70
|892.00
|885.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|861.56
|861.56
|861.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|3,452.10
|3,486.10
|3,381.81
|3,437.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|3,609.80
|3,806.29
|3,477.08
|3,538.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.60
|0.72
|0.48
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|2.62
|2.88
|2.08
|2.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|2.85
|3.28
|2.24
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|10.24
|12.10
|8.80
|9.39
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|854.56
|858.80
|4.24
|0.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|830.65
|836.20
|5.55
|0.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|920.25
|903.40
|16.85
|1.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|797.35
|801.50
|4.15
|0.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|800.78
|801.90
|1.12
|0.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.70
|0.76
|0.06
|8.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.60
|0.62
|0.02
|2.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.66
|0.70
|0.04
|5.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.49
|0.51
|0.02
|4.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.60
|0.67
|0.07
|11.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|888.70
|888.70
|888.70
|888.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|861.56
|861.56
|861.56
|861.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,452.10
|3,452.10
|3,452.17
|3,447.36
|3,437.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,609.80
|3,609.80
|3,603.23
|3,582.00
|3,538.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.72
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.85
|2.85
|2.84
|2.84
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
