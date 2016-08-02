Edition:
Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

SPT.L on London Stock Exchange

92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.09 2.09 2.17 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 457.38 462.00 452.00 494.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 480.20 493.00 466.00 511.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.07 0.10 0.05 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 122.00 122.10 0.10 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-11 141.28 137.60 3.68 2.61
Quarter Ending Sep-11 136.18 130.20 5.98 4.39
Quarter Ending Jun-11 130.03 137.60 7.57 5.82
Quarter Ending Mar-11 117.80 122.80 5.00 4.24
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.04 0.04 0.00 5.93
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.04 0.03 0.00 5.43
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.03 0.03 0.00 14.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 457.38 457.38 458.74 462.32 494.40
Year Ending Dec-18 480.20 480.55 480.55 483.97 511.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

