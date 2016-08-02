Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
SPT.L on London Stock Exchange
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
92.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75
75.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.09
|2.09
|2.17
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|457.38
|462.00
|452.00
|494.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|480.20
|493.00
|466.00
|511.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|0.07
|0.10
|0.05
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.08
|0.10
|0.07
|0.08
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|122.00
|122.10
|0.10
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|141.28
|137.60
|3.68
|2.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|136.18
|130.20
|5.98
|4.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|130.03
|137.60
|7.57
|5.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|117.80
|122.80
|5.00
|4.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|5.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|0.04
|0.03
|0.00
|5.43
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|14.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|457.38
|457.38
|458.74
|462.32
|494.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|480.20
|480.55
|480.55
|483.97
|511.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
