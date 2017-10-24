Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8,407.31 8,407.31 8,407.31 -- Year Ending Jun-17 1 30,271.80 30,271.80 30,271.80 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 34,490.80 35,379.30 33,602.30 -- Year Ending Jun-19 2 39,184.70 39,271.00 39,098.40 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 4.61 4.61 4.61 -- Year Ending Jun-17 1 15.97 15.97 15.97 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 20.75 21.14 20.36 -- Year Ending Jun-19 2 26.15 28.36 23.93 --