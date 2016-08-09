Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
SPX.L on London Stock Exchange
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,645.00
5,645.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
163,803
163,803
52-wk High
5,875.00
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00
4,076.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.57
|2.54
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|978.86
|995.00
|915.46
|785.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|1,105.44
|1,147.00
|960.64
|816.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|212.91
|219.07
|206.03
|176.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|236.13
|247.29
|215.34
|185.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.00
|14.30
|11.70
|8.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|978.86
|979.15
|974.08
|968.60
|785.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,105.44
|1,106.61
|1,108.00
|1,095.21
|816.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|212.91
|212.99
|211.95
|210.38
|176.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|236.13
|236.43
|236.68
|235.83
|185.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
