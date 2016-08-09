Edition:
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,645.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
163,803
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 9 10 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.57 2.54 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 978.86 995.00 915.46 785.62
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,105.44 1,147.00 960.64 816.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 212.91 219.07 206.03 176.89
Year Ending Dec-18 14 236.13 247.29 215.34 185.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.00 14.30 11.70 8.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 978.86 979.15 974.08 968.60 785.62
Year Ending Dec-18 1,105.44 1,106.61 1,108.00 1,095.21 816.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 212.91 212.99 211.95 210.38 176.89
Year Ending Dec-18 236.13 236.43 236.68 235.83 185.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC News

Market Views

