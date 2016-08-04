Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)
SRP.L on London Stock Exchange
116.20GBp
116.20GBp
Change (% chg)
-0.80 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
117.00
Open
117.50
Day's High
118.50
Day's Low
116.00
Volume
1,974,483
Avg. Vol
2,399,482
52-wk High
151.10
52-wk Low
104.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.82
|2.94
|2.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|18.00
|18.00
|18.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|3,071.56
|3,441.00
|2,994.00
|2,909.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|3,129.65
|3,493.00
|3,010.97
|2,961.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|2.61
|3.71
|2.23
|2.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|3.51
|5.21
|2.39
|4.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.38
|10.70
|-5.40
|1.92
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18.00
|18.00
|18.00
|18.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,071.56
|3,071.56
|3,071.61
|3,043.57
|2,909.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,129.65
|3,129.65
|3,130.67
|3,106.48
|2,961.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.61
|2.61
|2.54
|2.55
|2.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.51
|3.51
|3.51
|3.42
|4.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
