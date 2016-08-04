Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

Edition:
116.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.80 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
117.00
Open
117.50
Day's High
118.50
Day's Low
116.00
Volume
1,974,483
Avg. Vol
2,399,482
52-wk High
151.10
52-wk Low
104.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 11 11 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.82 2.94 2.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 18.00 18.00 18.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 13.00 13.00 13.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 3,071.56 3,441.00 2,994.00 2,909.15
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3,129.65 3,493.00 3,010.97 2,961.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 2.61 3.71 2.23 2.93
Year Ending Dec-18 15 3.51 5.21 2.39 4.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.38 10.70 -5.40 1.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18.00 18.00 18.00 18.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 13.00 13.00 13.00 13.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,071.56 3,071.56 3,071.61 3,043.57 2,909.15
Year Ending Dec-18 3,129.65 3,129.65 3,130.67 3,106.48 2,961.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.61 2.61 2.54 2.55 2.93
Year Ending Dec-18 3.51 3.51 3.51 3.42 4.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Serco Group PLC News

Market Views

