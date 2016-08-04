Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 18.00 18.00 18.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 13.00 13.00 13.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 3,071.56 3,441.00 2,994.00 2,909.15 Year Ending Dec-18 14 3,129.65 3,493.00 3,010.97 2,961.97 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 2.61 3.71 2.23 2.93 Year Ending Dec-18 15 3.51 5.21 2.39 4.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.38 10.70 -5.40 1.92