SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

SRPG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.43EUR
3:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
€17.33
Open
€17.37
Day's High
€17.50
Day's Low
€17.24
Volume
26,657
Avg. Vol
75,015
52-wk High
€26.88
52-wk Low
€16.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 696.58 707.00 685.00 655.08
Year Ending Dec-18 7 820.33 847.90 794.00 755.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.36 0.44 0.26 0.66
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.68 0.79 0.54 0.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 696.58 696.58 696.58 696.58 655.08
Year Ending Dec-18 820.33 820.33 820.33 820.33 755.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.36 0.36 0.38 0.38 0.66
Year Ending Dec-18 0.68 0.68 0.70 0.70 0.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

