Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)

SRRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,700.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
2,740.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 20 Dec 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 1 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(3) HOLD 2 3 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 1 1 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 3.00 2.67 1.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 57,059.90 58,425.00 55,050.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 4 62,956.30 64,598.00 59,580.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 4 69,990.10 71,897.00 66,397.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 103.22 124.00 94.70 --
Year Ending Sep-18 5 111.24 116.00 107.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 5 132.22 139.00 123.10 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.17 18.17 18.17 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 57,059.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-18 62,956.30 63,484.10 62,761.30 58,090.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 69,990.10 70,530.20 69,157.90 63,068.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 103.22 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-18 111.24 112.10 110.95 102.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 132.22 133.05 132.40 118.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Sep-19 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd News

