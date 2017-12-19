Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)
SRRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,700.00
1,700.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
2,740.00
2,740.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
1,460.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|20 Dec 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|1
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.67
|1.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|57,059.90
|58,425.00
|55,050.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|62,956.30
|64,598.00
|59,580.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|4
|69,990.10
|71,897.00
|66,397.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|103.22
|124.00
|94.70
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|111.24
|116.00
|107.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|5
|132.22
|139.00
|123.10
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|18.17
|18.17
|18.17
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|57,059.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|62,956.30
|63,484.10
|62,761.30
|58,090.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|69,990.10
|70,530.20
|69,157.90
|63,068.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|103.22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|111.24
|112.10
|110.95
|102.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|132.22
|133.05
|132.40
|118.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Sep-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Steinhoff's ex-chairman Wiese calls off $2.6 billion Shoprite deal
- UPDATE 1-Steinhoff's ex-chairman Wiese calls off $2.6 bln Shoprite deal
- BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Not To Implement Call Options Pertaining to Titan, Lavender Sky
- Steinhoff African unit to repay $1.2 bln loan to troubled parent