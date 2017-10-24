Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 14,217.60 15,847.00 13,151.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 15,593.10 16,689.70 13,595.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 20 56,360.60 58,674.00 52,091.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 62,254.40 64,660.00 59,614.00 69,497.20 Year Ending Mar-19 20 70,743.60 76,335.90 66,084.00 80,554.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 12.21 13.70 8.10 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 21.45 21.45 21.45 -- Year Ending Mar-17 28 63.63 74.10 55.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 26 72.26 81.30 62.70 89.80 Year Ending Mar-19 26 94.53 125.90 76.67 112.97 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 30.66 41.62 20.00 36.08