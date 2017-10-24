Edition:
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)

SRTR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,116.20INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.10 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs1,111.10
Open
Rs1,124.70
Day's High
Rs1,130.90
Day's Low
Rs1,110.00
Volume
444,069
Avg. Vol
870,477
52-wk High
Rs1,198.65
52-wk Low
Rs778.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.21 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 14 13
(3) HOLD 5 5 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.23 2.27 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 14,217.60 15,847.00 13,151.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 15,593.10 16,689.70 13,595.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 56,360.60 58,674.00 52,091.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 62,254.40 64,660.00 59,614.00 69,497.20
Year Ending Mar-19 20 70,743.60 76,335.90 66,084.00 80,554.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 12.21 13.70 8.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 21.45 21.45 21.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 63.63 74.10 55.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 72.26 81.30 62.70 89.80
Year Ending Mar-19 26 94.53 125.90 76.67 112.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 30.66 41.62 20.00 36.08

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,489.00 16,212.90 1,723.88 11.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,217.60 14,441.80 224.20 1.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,209.70 14,392.00 1,182.28 8.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,816.40 13,820.40 4.04 0.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,538.20 13,746.20 791.98 5.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17.22 19.78 2.57 14.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12.21 6.60 5.61 45.93
Quarter Ending Dec-16 17.49 15.25 2.24 12.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.81 17.08 0.27 1.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17.51 16.49 1.02 5.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,217.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 15,593.10 15,593.10 16,216.80 16,216.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 56,360.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62,254.40 61,741.00 62,120.60 62,120.60 69,497.20
Year Ending Mar-19 70,743.60 70,777.70 70,564.20 70,564.20 80,554.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12.21 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 21.45 21.45 21.45 21.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 63.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 72.26 72.09 72.05 72.05 89.80
Year Ending Mar-19 94.53 94.33 93.90 93.90 112.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 1

