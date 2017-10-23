Edition:
Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.24CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$13.26
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.30
Day's Low
$13.17
Volume
35,493
Avg. Vol
41,646
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 134.79 156.23 102.67 134.26
Year Ending Dec-18 3 147.36 169.51 121.01 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 27.70 29.79 2.10 7.57
Quarter Ending Jun-15 22.72 23.24 0.52 2.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.23 -0.25 0.48 205.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 134.79 134.79 134.79 135.38 134.26
Year Ending Dec-18 147.36 147.36 147.36 149.67 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

