Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)
SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.24CAD
23 Oct 2017
13.24CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.15%)
$-0.02 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$13.26
$13.26
Open
$13.30
$13.30
Day's High
$13.30
$13.30
Day's Low
$13.17
$13.17
Volume
35,493
35,493
Avg. Vol
41,646
41,646
52-wk High
$15.35
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99
$12.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|134.79
|156.23
|102.67
|134.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|147.36
|169.51
|121.01
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|27.70
|29.79
|2.10
|7.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|22.72
|23.24
|0.52
|2.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.23
|-0.25
|0.48
|205.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|134.79
|134.79
|134.79
|135.38
|134.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|147.36
|147.36
|147.36
|149.67
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln
- BRIEF-Slate Retail announces purchase of Dorman Centre in South Carolina
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando