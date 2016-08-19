SSE PLC (SSE.L)
SSE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+0.79%)
11.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
1,386.00
1,386.00
Open
1,388.00
1,388.00
Day's High
1,401.00
1,401.00
Day's Low
1,384.00
1,384.00
Volume
1,947,902
1,947,902
Avg. Vol
3,835,030
3,835,030
52-wk High
1,611.00
1,611.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00
1,341.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.26
|2.26
|2.32
|2.37
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|30,425.10
|34,074.00
|25,087.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|30,765.10
|35,236.00
|27,437.90
|30,635.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|31,367.70
|36,457.00
|27,487.60
|30,424.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|123.08
|125.14
|119.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|117.40
|135.00
|111.00
|124.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|125.10
|140.50
|115.20
|128.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.70
|5.80
|3.60
|4.31
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30,425.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30,765.10
|30,759.90
|30,582.50
|30,623.10
|30,635.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|31,367.70
|30,931.50
|30,732.60
|30,780.10
|30,424.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|123.08
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|117.40
|117.34
|116.16
|116.30
|124.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|125.10
|125.47
|125.70
|125.87
|128.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
- Four UK power firms call for carbon price floor extension
- Four UK power firms call for carbon price floor extension
- UK big six energy firms lost record number of customers in September – data
- UK big six energy firms lost record number of customers in Sept – data
- UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse
- These 3 top yielders destroy today's low interest rates
- Why now is the perfect time to buy these 3 super income stocks
- Are Tesco plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc and SSE plc the Footsie's worst growth stocks?
- Are income picks Unilever plc, SSE plc and easyJet plc still a buy after today's updates?
- 5 dividend stocks I'd buy now
- Should you be buying ARM Holdings plc, SSE plc and Pearson plc today?