SSE PLC (SSE.L)

SSE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
1,386.00
Open
1,388.00
Day's High
1,401.00
Day's Low
1,384.00
Volume
1,947,902
Avg. Vol
3,835,030
52-wk High
1,611.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 8
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.26 2.26 2.32 2.37

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17 30,425.10 34,074.00 25,087.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 30,765.10 35,236.00 27,437.90 30,635.40
Year Ending Mar-19 16 31,367.70 36,457.00 27,487.60 30,424.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 123.08 125.14 119.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 117.40 135.00 111.00 124.34
Year Ending Mar-19 16 125.10 140.50 115.20 128.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.70 5.80 3.60 4.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 30,425.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30,765.10 30,759.90 30,582.50 30,623.10 30,635.40
Year Ending Mar-19 31,367.70 30,931.50 30,732.60 30,780.10 30,424.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 123.08 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 117.40 117.34 116.16 116.30 124.34
Year Ending Mar-19 125.10 125.47 125.70 125.87 128.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SSE PLC News

Market Views

