SSE PLC (SSE.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 17 30,425.10 34,074.00 25,087.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 30,765.10 35,236.00 27,437.90 30,635.40 Year Ending Mar-19 16 31,367.70 36,457.00 27,487.60 30,424.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 18 123.08 125.14 119.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 117.40 135.00 111.00 124.34 Year Ending Mar-19 16 125.10 140.50 115.20 128.64 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.70 5.80 3.60 4.31