SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 15 2,363.46 2,389.96 2,322.60 2,098.12 Year Ending Sep-18 15 2,486.37 2,565.00 2,429.00 2,185.57 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 16 19.29 20.20 18.37 15.91 Year Ending Sep-18 16 20.84 21.55 19.50 17.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 12.37 14.00 11.10 13.75