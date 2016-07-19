Edition:
United Kingdom

SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)

SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,039,099
52-wk High
582.50
52-wk Low
322.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 2.94 2.75 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 15 2,363.46 2,389.96 2,322.60 2,098.12
Year Ending Sep-18 15 2,486.37 2,565.00 2,429.00 2,185.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 16 19.29 20.20 18.37 15.91
Year Ending Sep-18 16 20.84 21.55 19.50 17.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 12.37 14.00 11.10 13.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,363.46 2,363.46 2,325.23 2,324.22 2,098.12
Year Ending Sep-18 2,486.37 2,486.37 2,465.12 2,460.93 2,185.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 19.29 19.29 18.51 18.49 15.91
Year Ending Sep-18 20.84 20.84 20.33 20.25 17.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 11 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 9 2
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 13 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 12 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SSP Group PLC News

» More SSPG.L News

Market Views