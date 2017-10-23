Edition:
STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)

STM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,846,247
52-wk High
€17.60
52-wk Low
€7.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.29 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 4
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(5) SELL 3 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.76 2.76 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 2,229.82 2,423.92 2,177.00 1,896.46
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 2,048.81 2,050.62 2,047.00 1,826.99
Year Ending Dec-17 18 8,062.27 8,187.00 8,000.00 7,187.78
Year Ending Dec-18 18 8,777.42 9,362.00 8,439.19 7,495.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 0.29 0.31 0.24 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.20 0.21 0.18 0.06
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0.83 0.94 0.68 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 20 1.02 1.20 0.80 0.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 62.06 74.70 50.09 37.47

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,919.55 1,923.00 3.45 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,821.62 1,821.00 0.62 0.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,856.41 1,859.00 2.59 0.14
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,802.92 1,797.00 5.92 0.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,718.17 1,703.00 15.17 0.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.17 0.17 0.00 1.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.13 0.13 0.00 3.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.13 0.15 0.02 14.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.10 0.11 0.01 8.27
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.03 0.04 0.01 22.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,229.82 2,229.82 2,222.84 2,222.84 1,896.46
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,048.81 2,048.81 2,048.81 2,048.81 1,826.99
Year Ending Dec-17 8,062.27 8,058.60 8,056.07 8,044.94 7,187.78
Year Ending Dec-18 8,777.42 8,782.73 8,764.02 8,737.71 7,495.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.06
Year Ending Dec-17 0.83 0.83 0.82 0.82 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 1.02 1.03 1.01 1.02 0.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

