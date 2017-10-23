STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)
STM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.60
€17.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,846,247
2,846,247
52-wk High
€17.60
€17.60
52-wk Low
€7.15
€7.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.29
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|5
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.76
|2.76
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12
|2,229.82
|2,423.92
|2,177.00
|1,896.46
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|2,048.81
|2,050.62
|2,047.00
|1,826.99
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|8,062.27
|8,187.00
|8,000.00
|7,187.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|8,777.42
|9,362.00
|8,439.19
|7,495.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.29
|0.31
|0.24
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.20
|0.21
|0.18
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|0.83
|0.94
|0.68
|0.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|1.02
|1.20
|0.80
|0.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|62.06
|74.70
|50.09
|37.47
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,919.55
|1,923.00
|3.45
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,821.62
|1,821.00
|0.62
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,856.41
|1,859.00
|2.59
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,802.92
|1,797.00
|5.92
|0.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,718.17
|1,703.00
|15.17
|0.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.00
|1.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.13
|0.13
|0.00
|3.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.13
|0.15
|0.02
|14.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.10
|0.11
|0.01
|8.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|22.70
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,229.82
|2,229.82
|2,222.84
|2,222.84
|1,896.46
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,048.81
|2,048.81
|2,048.81
|2,048.81
|1,826.99
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,062.27
|8,058.60
|8,056.07
|8,044.94
|7,187.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,777.42
|8,782.73
|8,764.02
|8,737.71
|7,495.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|0.28
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.83
|0.83
|0.82
|0.82
|0.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.02
|1.03
|1.01
|1.02
|0.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|4
|0
- BRIEF-STMicroelectronics announces cooperation with Alibaba Cloud to provide IoT solution
- BRIEF-STMicroelectronics gives notice of early redemption of its 400 million dollar 1.00 pct convertible bonds due 2021
- BRIEF-STMicroelectronics to redeem all outstanding $400 mln 1% convertible bonds
- Apple praises French iPhone work before talking tax with Macron
- UPDATE 2-Apple praises French iPhone work before talking tax with Macron