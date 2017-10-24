Edition:
United Kingdom

Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)

STOG_p.DE on Xetra

130.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€130.75
Open
€131.05
Day's High
€131.60
Day's Low
€130.00
Volume
3,384
Avg. Vol
2,785
52-wk High
€132.60
52-wk Low
€85.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,270.85 1,273.70 1,268.00 1,319.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,311.60 1,313.20 1,310.00 1,361.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 8.85 8.97 8.72 9.80
Year Ending Dec-18 2 9.80 10.02 9.58 10.59

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,270.85 1,270.85 1,270.85 1,269.05 1,319.10
Year Ending Dec-18 1,311.60 1,311.60 1,311.60 1,309.10 1,361.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8.85 8.85 8.85 8.72 9.80
Year Ending Dec-18 9.80 9.80 9.80 9.59 10.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sto SE & Co KGaA News

» More STOG_p.DE News