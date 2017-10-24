Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 9,810.75 10,462.00 9,327.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 8,555.33 8,830.00 8,418.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 37,671.60 40,029.00 35,862.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 37,819.60 43,898.00 32,008.00 46,829.20 Year Ending Mar-19 7 44,034.10 54,479.00 37,338.00 56,232.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.80 6.80 6.80 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 39.17 46.90 31.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 38.74 47.40 23.10 63.86 Year Ending Mar-19 7 59.62 74.80 46.60 85.27