Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.05 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs850.70
Open
Rs853.00
Day's High
Rs862.50
Day's Low
Rs842.00
Volume
827,834
Avg. Vol
367,627
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 6.80 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 5 6
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.57 1.78 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 9,810.75 10,462.00 9,327.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 8,555.33 8,830.00 8,418.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 37,671.60 40,029.00 35,862.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 37,819.60 43,898.00 32,008.00 46,829.20
Year Ending Mar-19 7 44,034.10 54,479.00 37,338.00 56,232.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.80 6.80 6.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 39.17 46.90 31.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 38.74 47.40 23.10 63.86
Year Ending Mar-19 7 59.62 74.80 46.60 85.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,971.00 8,417.70 553.30 6.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,810.75 8,884.10 926.65 9.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,408.60 8,762.90 1,645.70 15.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,550.00 9,221.70 328.30 3.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,422.60 8,446.20 976.40 10.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 6.50 6.48 0.02 0.31
Quarter Ending Mar-12 5.50 5.48 0.02 0.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,810.75 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 8,555.33 8,555.33 8,555.33 8,418.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37,671.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 37,819.60 37,819.60 37,716.40 38,978.60 46,829.20
Year Ending Mar-19 44,034.10 44,034.10 43,864.80 45,164.40 56,232.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.80 6.80 6.80 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 39.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 38.74 38.74 39.00 47.91 63.86
Year Ending Mar-19 59.62 59.62 59.65 65.74 85.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Strides Shasun Ltd News

