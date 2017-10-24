Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)
STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.05 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs850.70
Open
Rs853.00
Day's High
Rs862.50
Day's Low
Rs842.00
Volume
827,834
Avg. Vol
367,627
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|6.80
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.57
|1.78
|1.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|9,810.75
|10,462.00
|9,327.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|8,555.33
|8,830.00
|8,418.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|37,671.60
|40,029.00
|35,862.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|37,819.60
|43,898.00
|32,008.00
|46,829.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|44,034.10
|54,479.00
|37,338.00
|56,232.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|39.17
|46.90
|31.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|38.74
|47.40
|23.10
|63.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|59.62
|74.80
|46.60
|85.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,971.00
|8,417.70
|553.30
|6.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,810.75
|8,884.10
|926.65
|9.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,408.60
|8,762.90
|1,645.70
|15.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,550.00
|9,221.70
|328.30
|3.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9,422.60
|8,446.20
|976.40
|10.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|6.50
|6.48
|0.02
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5.50
|5.48
|0.02
|0.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,810.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8,555.33
|8,555.33
|8,555.33
|8,418.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37,671.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37,819.60
|37,819.60
|37,716.40
|38,978.60
|46,829.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44,034.10
|44,034.10
|43,864.80
|45,164.40
|56,232.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38.74
|38.74
|39.00
|47.91
|63.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|59.62
|59.62
|59.65
|65.74
|85.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
- BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun says co's formulation facility in Bangalore gets EIR from USFDA
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun says Arrow Pharma buys Australian ops of Amneal Pharmaceuticals