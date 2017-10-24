Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)
STWH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
884.55INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|11.84
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.00
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,619.81
|3,619.81
|3,619.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|12,910.00
|13,135.00
|12,750.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|15,827.50
|16,005.00
|15,650.00
|14,746.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|17,881.20
|18,637.00
|17,125.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|11.84
|11.84
|11.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|46.93
|53.67
|42.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|49.76
|51.23
|48.30
|57.63
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|60.30
|63.60
|57.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,619.81
|3,801.49
|181.68
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,980.59
|3,088.84
|108.25
|3.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,276.47
|2,992.75
|283.72
|8.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,619.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,910.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,827.50
|16,049.80
|16,049.80
|15,574.50
|14,746.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,881.20
|18,448.00
|18,448.00
|18,119.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits