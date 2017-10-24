Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,619.81 3,619.81 3,619.81 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 12,910.00 13,135.00 12,750.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 15,827.50 16,005.00 15,650.00 14,746.20 Year Ending Mar-19 2 17,881.20 18,637.00 17,125.30 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 11.84 11.84 11.84 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 46.93 53.67 42.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 49.76 51.23 48.30 57.63 Year Ending Mar-19 2 60.30 63.60 57.00 --