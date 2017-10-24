Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)
SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
534.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.85 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs540.40
Open
Rs537.50
Day's High
Rs539.00
Day's Low
Rs533.50
Volume
1,940,555
Avg. Vol
4,753,353
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|6.63
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|6
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|9
|9
|11
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|12
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.78
|2.53
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22
|78,370.40
|89,238.00
|74,494.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|73,516.70
|76,488.00
|70,545.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|317,902.00
|356,389.00
|297,550.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34
|285,702.00
|321,711.00
|266,093.00
|353,999.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|319,195.00
|364,044.00
|291,621.00
|397,341.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|6.63
|8.61
|5.57
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|4.47
|4.68
|4.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|30.04
|39.70
|26.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34
|15.98
|24.50
|10.00
|35.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|22.40
|35.60
|16.30
|40.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-7.08
|-7.08
|-7.08
|21.29
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|70,967.00
|61,666.60
|9,300.43
|13.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|78,370.40
|68,251.60
|10,118.77
|12.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|79,754.60
|76,832.40
|2,922.23
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|77,968.60
|77,640.30
|328.29
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|80,473.70
|80,066.80
|406.91
|0.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.96
|2.23
|2.73
|55.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.63
|5.20
|1.43
|21.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.99
|6.10
|1.89
|23.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.99
|9.30
|2.31
|32.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.04
|8.40
|0.36
|4.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|78,370.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|73,516.70
|73,516.70
|74,280.60
|78,342.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|317,902.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|285,702.00
|285,676.00
|285,690.00
|300,936.00
|353,999.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|319,195.00
|321,043.00
|320,942.00
|339,114.00
|397,341.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.47
|4.47
|4.52
|5.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.98
|16.14
|16.18
|22.49
|35.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.40
|22.35
|22.30
|28.05
|40.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|3
|1
