Edition:
United Kingdom

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs540.40
Open
Rs537.50
Day's High
Rs539.00
Day's Low
Rs533.50
Volume
1,940,555
Avg. Vol
4,753,353
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 6.63 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 6 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 9 9 11
(3) HOLD 12 12 12 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(5) SELL 3 3 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.78 2.53 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22 78,370.40 89,238.00 74,494.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 73,516.70 76,488.00 70,545.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 317,902.00 356,389.00 297,550.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 34 285,702.00 321,711.00 266,093.00 353,999.00
Year Ending Mar-19 35 319,195.00 364,044.00 291,621.00 397,341.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 6.63 8.61 5.57 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 4.47 4.68 4.09 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 30.04 39.70 26.57 --
Year Ending Mar-18 34 15.98 24.50 10.00 35.10
Year Ending Mar-19 35 22.40 35.60 16.30 40.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -7.08 -7.08 -7.08 21.29

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 70,967.00 61,666.60 9,300.43 13.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 78,370.40 68,251.60 10,118.77 12.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 79,754.60 76,832.40 2,922.23 3.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 77,968.60 77,640.30 328.29 0.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 80,473.70 80,066.80 406.91 0.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.96 2.23 2.73 55.04
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.63 5.20 1.43 21.55
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.99 6.10 1.89 23.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.99 9.30 2.31 32.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8.04 8.40 0.36 4.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 78,370.40 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 73,516.70 73,516.70 74,280.60 78,342.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 317,902.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 285,702.00 285,676.00 285,690.00 300,936.00 353,999.00
Year Ending Mar-19 319,195.00 321,043.00 320,942.00 339,114.00 397,341.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.63 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.47 4.47 4.52 5.76 --
Year Ending Mar-17 30.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.98 16.14 16.18 22.49 35.10
Year Ending Mar-19 22.40 22.35 22.30 28.05 40.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1 3 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 1 3 3
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd News

» More SUN.NS News