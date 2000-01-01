Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SUND.NS)
SUND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,653.40INR
11:10am BST
5,653.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.95 (-0.28%)
Rs-15.95 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs5,669.35
Rs5,669.35
Open
Rs5,685.00
Rs5,685.00
Day's High
Rs5,685.00
Rs5,685.00
Day's Low
Rs5,630.00
Rs5,630.00
Volume
405
405
Avg. Vol
1,443
1,443
52-wk High
Rs6,299.90
Rs6,299.90
52-wk Low
Rs2,615.55
Rs2,615.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2,824.60
|2,713.62
|110.98
|3.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,572.88
|2,528.52
|44.36
|1.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,079.24
|2,407.98
|328.74
|15.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,855.01
|2,315.69
|460.68
|24.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2,060.00
|2,140.19
|80.19
|3.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|4.57
|6.04
|1.47
|32.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-08
|1.95
|1.65
|0.30
|15.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-08
|7.90
|1.58
|6.32
|80.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-07
|6.20
|6.18
|0.02
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-07
|5.10
|6.16
|1.06
|20.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings