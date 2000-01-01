Edition:
United Kingdom

Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SUND.NS)

SUND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,653.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.95 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs5,669.35
Open
Rs5,685.00
Day's High
Rs5,685.00
Day's Low
Rs5,630.00
Volume
405
Avg. Vol
1,443
52-wk High
Rs6,299.90
52-wk Low
Rs2,615.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2,824.60 2,713.62 110.98 3.93
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,572.88 2,528.52 44.36 1.72
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,079.24 2,407.98 328.74 15.81
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,855.01 2,315.69 460.68 24.83
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,060.00 2,140.19 80.19 3.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 4.57 6.04 1.47 32.17
Quarter Ending Jun-08 1.95 1.65 0.30 15.38
Quarter Ending Mar-08 7.90 1.58 6.32 80.00
Quarter Ending Dec-07 6.20 6.18 0.02 0.32
Quarter Ending Sep-07 5.10 6.16 1.06 20.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sundaram Clayton Ltd News