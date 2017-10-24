Edition:
Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,126.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.70 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,136.75
Open
Rs1,125.80
Day's High
Rs1,137.00
Day's Low
Rs1,116.00
Volume
80,381
Avg. Vol
59,806
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 9.42 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.11 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 13,631.60 14,366.00 13,067.60 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 46,282.10 52,091.00 42,403.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 50,728.00 53,992.00 48,123.00 57,879.40
Year Ending Mar-19 18 60,319.10 80,040.00 55,273.00 71,621.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9.42 9.60 9.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 31.91 38.30 29.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 36.79 40.60 31.90 40.05
Year Ending Mar-19 17 45.24 49.60 39.90 51.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12,884.80 11,616.60 1,268.16 9.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,631.60 12,826.30 805.29 5.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,421.00 11,027.00 605.96 5.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,673.00 8,782.08 890.92 9.21
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,822.30 11,846.40 975.89 7.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,631.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 46,282.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 50,728.00 50,728.00 50,728.00 50,754.10 57,879.40
Year Ending Mar-19 60,319.10 60,319.10 60,319.10 60,363.20 71,621.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

