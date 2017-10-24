Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)
SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
326.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|9,160.94
|9,160.94
|9,160.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|38,045.30
|42,147.00
|33,943.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|42,985.90
|48,772.00
|37,199.90
|47,018.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|47,079.40
|53,239.00
|40,919.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|15.90
|15.90
|15.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|17.03
|17.03
|17.03
|26.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|18.94
|18.94
|18.94
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,160.94
|8,655.90
|505.04
|5.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,210.00
|7,983.80
|773.80
|10.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|7,677.92
|7,217.30
|460.62
|6.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|7,068.69
|7,312.30
|243.61
|3.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|7,258.79
|6,917.10
|341.69
|4.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,160.94
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38,045.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|42,985.90
|42,985.90
|42,985.90
|42,985.90
|47,018.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|47,079.40
|47,079.40
|47,079.40
|47,079.40
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings