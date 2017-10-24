Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9,160.94 9,160.94 9,160.94 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 38,045.30 42,147.00 33,943.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 42,985.90 48,772.00 37,199.90 47,018.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 47,079.40 53,239.00 40,919.80 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 15.90 15.90 15.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 17.03 17.03 17.03 26.10 Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.94 18.94 18.94 --