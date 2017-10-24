Edition:
Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

326.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs316.55
Open
Rs318.95
Day's High
Rs334.85
Day's Low
Rs315.70
Volume
549,970
Avg. Vol
219,034
52-wk High
Rs334.85
52-wk Low
Rs165.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9,160.94 9,160.94 9,160.94 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 38,045.30 42,147.00 33,943.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 42,985.90 48,772.00 37,199.90 47,018.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 47,079.40 53,239.00 40,919.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 15.90 15.90 15.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 17.03 17.03 17.03 26.10
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.94 18.94 18.94 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,160.94 8,655.90 505.04 5.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,210.00 7,983.80 773.80 10.73
Quarter Ending Sep-15 7,677.92 7,217.30 460.62 6.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 7,068.69 7,312.30 243.61 3.45
Quarter Ending Sep-14 7,258.79 6,917.10 341.69 4.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,160.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 38,045.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 42,985.90 42,985.90 42,985.90 42,985.90 47,018.00
Year Ending Mar-19 47,079.40 47,079.40 47,079.40 47,079.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

