Savills PLC (SVS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,530.85 1,582.94 1,465.29 1,421.25 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,598.60 1,675.27 1,532.41 1,496.76 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 69.18 70.83 67.00 67.40 Year Ending Dec-18 5 72.41 74.48 70.80 71.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.67 3.34 2.00 5.31