Savills PLC (SVS.L)

SVS.L on London Stock Exchange

932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
214,389
52-wk High
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,530.85 1,582.94 1,465.29 1,421.25
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,598.60 1,675.27 1,532.41 1,496.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 69.18 70.83 67.00 67.40
Year Ending Dec-18 5 72.41 74.48 70.80 71.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.67 3.34 2.00 5.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,530.85 1,530.85 1,524.03 1,495.75 1,421.25
Year Ending Dec-18 1,598.60 1,598.60 1,590.96 1,562.72 1,496.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 69.18 69.18 68.81 67.77 67.40
Year Ending Dec-18 72.41 72.41 72.00 71.16 71.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Savills PLC News

Market Views

