Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,038.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs52.45 (+2.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,985.90
Open
Rs2,003.50
Day's High
Rs2,049.00
Day's Low
Rs2,000.05
Volume
1,711
Avg. Vol
3,520
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,280.50 1,356.00 1,205.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 6,362.33 6,689.00 6,008.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 7,805.65 8,615.57 7,262.00 7,374.94
Year Ending Mar-19 7 9,051.96 9,821.75 8,342.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 54.45 58.60 49.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 69.00 74.20 64.70 64.08
Year Ending Mar-19 7 81.78 89.10 74.30 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 84.60 84.60 84.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,002.50 1,939.80 62.70 3.13
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,280.50 1,607.70 327.20 25.55
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,578.31 1,540.70 37.61 2.38
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,804.17 1,780.70 23.47 1.30
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,730.00 1,709.60 20.40 1.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11.42 12.31 0.89 7.79
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15.80 15.49 0.31 1.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12.80 15.29 2.49 19.45
Quarter Ending Mar-16 8.50 9.37 0.87 10.24
Quarter Ending Dec-15 12.00 6.74 5.26 43.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,280.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 6,362.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,805.65 7,805.65 7,805.65 7,805.65 7,374.94
Year Ending Mar-19 9,051.96 9,051.96 9,051.96 9,051.96 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 54.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 69.00 69.00 69.00 69.00 64.08
Year Ending Mar-19 81.78 81.78 81.78 81.78 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

