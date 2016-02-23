Spectris PLC (SXS.L)
SXS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,474.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,474.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,474.00
2,474.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
311,508
311,508
52-wk High
2,869.00
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00
1,954.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1,515.65
|1,542.80
|1,488.00
|1,367.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1,542.16
|1,596.42
|1,489.00
|1,409.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|133.47
|148.23
|128.70
|129.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|149.79
|167.21
|133.21
|137.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.38
|7.86
|6.90
|4.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,515.65
|1,516.36
|1,516.71
|1,507.39
|1,367.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,542.16
|1,545.15
|1,551.48
|1,555.58
|1,409.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|133.47
|133.61
|133.75
|134.37
|129.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|149.79
|150.11
|150.88
|151.98
|137.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
