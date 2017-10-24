Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)
SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,399.75
Open
Rs1,399.10
Day's High
Rs1,418.95
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
16,550
Avg. Vol
27,922
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.78
|2.78
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|7,403.33
|7,888.00
|6,949.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|9,031.56
|9,419.00
|8,575.00
|9,245.14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|11,132.90
|12,047.00
|10,320.00
|11,641.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|25.26
|27.00
|24.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|28.97
|32.35
|22.90
|34.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|36.67
|43.42
|26.50
|40.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|610.00
|300.76
|309.24
|50.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|0.73
|0.63
|0.10
|14.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,403.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,031.56
|9,031.56
|9,031.56
|9,124.44
|9,245.14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,132.90
|11,132.90
|11,132.90
|11,254.70
|11,641.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25.26
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28.97
|28.97
|28.97
|29.25
|34.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36.67
|36.67
|36.67
|37.30
|40.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0