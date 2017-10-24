Edition:
United Kingdom

Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)

TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

16,007.00CZK
1:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

43.00Kč (+0.27%)
Prev Close
15,964.00Kč
Open
16,191.00Kč
Day's High
16,191.00Kč
Day's Low
15,951.00Kč
Volume
865
Avg. Vol
822
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 1 0 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.50 2.50 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 11,545.80 11,644.00 11,393.30 10,595.40
Year Ending Dec-18 3 11,984.90 12,692.00 11,462.60 10,818.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,033.62 1,074.00 1,004.85 905.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,099.25 1,273.00 997.00 871.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,545.80 11,545.80 11,496.70 11,246.70 10,595.40
Year Ending Dec-18 11,984.90 11,984.90 11,631.30 11,381.30 10,818.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Philip Morris CR as News

» More TABK.PR News